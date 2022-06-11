Kindred: Create an All-Star softball game? It was the right call

It seems like yesterday. Fact is it was nearly 30 years ago when Bryan Bloodworth, Pantagraph sports editor at the time, pulled me aside and said, “I’m thinking about starting an All-Star softball game.”

Would it create more work in our department? Absolutely. In addition to reader-submitted ballots to count for the long-established Pantagraph All-Star Baseball Game, softball ballots would be flooding in as well.

There also would be feature stories to produce the week of the game, a preview of the contest and, of course, coverage of the game.

Yet, as Bryan shared his plan — a nine-inning game featuring the Intercity vs. Area, same as in baseball, and played at Bloomington’s O’Neil Park — two questions came to mind.

Was the time right for girls softball to have a showcase event? More importantly, was it overdue?

The conclusion was yes, softball deserved its day/early evening in the sun. It came on Sunday, June 12, 1994, when the Intercity All-Stars defeated the Area, 18-7.

The game started at 4:30 p.m., with the annual baseball All-Star contest beginning at 7:15 p.m., also at O’Neil Park. A decision was made shortly thereafter to separate the games … baseball would be played on its traditional Sunday evening, softball the next night.

That first Pantagraph All-Star Softball Game raised $1,152 for the Bloomington-Normal Girls Softball Association. The contest eventually became a shared venture between The Pantagraph and the BNGSA and now is conducted by the BNGSA.

Monday night marks the 28th anniversary of the 1994 debut, which capped a marathon day for the game’s Most Valuable Player, Intercity pitcher Keri Miles of Normal Community.

The Intercity’s only available pitcher, Miles hurled all nine innings and also had three hits and three runs batted in. She did it after playing two games earlier in the day for the BNGSA Angels travel team.

Also playing their third game of the day were the Intercity’s Amanda Hunt, Julie Fletcher, Mandy Paul and Heather Chapman and the Area’s Amy Johns and Rachel Drake.

Asked afterward if she was tired, Miles told then-Pantagraph sportswriter David Brummer, “I’m hungry more than anything. I haven’t eaten anything since this morning. We rushed so hard to get back here (from the travel tournament), I didn’t have a chance.”

The length of the game did her no favors. The Intercity had 17 hits and was aided by eight Area errors. The Area had 12 hits and the Intercity committed five errors.

There was nothing “snappy” about this inaugural game, which included five walks and two hit batters. Mother Nature stretched things out further with a 15-minute weather delay.

It was OK. The game was well-received by players, coaches and fans, overshadowing any artistic shortcomings.

Monday night’s 28th Intercity-Area contest will be at Champion Fields, its home for many years. Pregame ceremonies are at 6 o’clock with the first pitch at 6;15. Admission is one non-perishable food item to be donated to a local food pantry.

The game has become an annual reward for top senior players from the Intercity and Area, with the Intercity narrowly leading the series, 14-12-1.

In a year we are celebrating the 50th anniversary of Title IX, the legislation that created opportunities for female athletes, seeing this game close in on 30 years is gratifying.

Bryan Bloodworth’s instincts in 1994 were correct. The time was right to celebrate girls softball in Bloomington-Normal and beyond.

Still is.

Randy Kindred is a columnist and retired sports editor at The Pantagraph.

