Kindred: A touch of blue drives NCHS softball star Cadan Brinkman

Normal Community High School’s colors are orange and black. The softball team has worn plenty of both in the past two years. Yet, Cadan Brinkman and her teammates have made room for blue as well.

Last season, they wore blue ribbons in their hair in honor of Brinkman’s mother, Lisa, who was in a lengthy battle with cancer. This year, there is blue attached to some players’ cleats and a blue ribbon in Cadan Brinkman’s hair on game days, now in memory of Lisa Brinkman.

May 2 will mark a year since her death at age 58. Her daughter, a senior slugging third baseman, has drawn strength from her family: her father, John, and brothers, Connor and Carson. She also has leaned on softball and her NCHS “family.”

“Everyone was always there for me,” she said of her team. “If I needed anything, my teammates were really supportive. She (Lisa Brinkman) would love to be here if she could. We definitely still have her support here.”

A tree has been planted in Lisa Brinkman’s memory along the walkway leading from the NCHS parking lot to the softball field. It represents what she meant to her family, certainly, but also the school and its coaches, players.

Asked if Lisa Brinkman was a supportive voice from the stands, Cadan smiled and said, “Yep, absolutely.”

No doubt Mom was smiling recently when Cadan signed a national letter of intent to play softball at Division I Wofford College. Members of the Southern Conference, the Terriers will play their first softball games in the 2023-24 school year.

A new stadium is under construction to go with a new training facility.

“My whole freshman year will be practicing and training,” Cadan Brinkman said. “I’m super excited. We (Wofford recruits) have a little group chat together. It’s a super environment there. All of the girls are really nice.”

Brinkman earned her Division I opportunity with her stellar play at NCHS and on high-profile summer travel teams, the most recent being the Missouri Bombers 18-under Gold. She burst on the scene at Normal Community as a freshman with 12 home runs and has nearly 20 in her career.

Two have come this season to go with a .475 batting average and 21 runs batted in. For her NCHS career, she has a .454 average, .534 on-base percentage, .875 slugging percentage and 1.409 OPS.

Brinkman was the Big 12 Conference Player of the Year last season after batting .447 with three homers, nine doubles, 33 RBI and 31 runs scored in 26 games.

“I just want to move my teammates around and score runs … do whatever the team needs,” she said of her approach. “I think around 12U I started showing more (power). As I was growing taller, I felt like I gained a lot of muscle mass and I could hit the ball better.”

It jumps off her bat. During batting practice Monday, she sent several balls over the fence on a raw, chilly day not conducive to hitting.

That didn’t surprise NCHS coach Steve Hassel, who said it is common for Brinkman to hit five or six home runs out of 10 swings in BP.

“It’s that kind of power,” he said. “She’s physically powerful.”

Brinkman is among four captains in a year the Iron have 15 freshmen in the program. Most are on the JV and freshman teams, but NCHS’ most accomplished player hasn’t ignored them.

Brinkman recalls being “really nervous” as a freshman on the varsity and what it meant to have supportive teammates.

“They picked me up so I could have a good season with them,” she said.

So this year …

“Cadan has been good with that (freshman) group,” Hassel said. “She’s really taken on a nice leadership role.”

There is a family aspect to it that Brinkman appreciates. She gets a similar vibe at Wofford, where she will have a familiar face not far away. Her 25-year-old brother, Connor, lives in Charlotte, North Carolina, which is 75 miles from Wofford’s Spartanburg, South Carolina campus.

“I’ll get to have family there to watch me,” Cadan said.

Lisa Brinkman will be there in spirit. When she died, Cadan missed two games. Even then, her teammates were there for her.

“The girls came to my mom’s visitation, so I still got to see them and wish them good luck before they played,” she said.

They took the field with Brinkman in their hearts.

And blue in their hair.

Randy Kindred is a columnist and retired sports editor at The Pantagraph.

