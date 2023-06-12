NORMAL – Normal West High School softball coach April Schermann’s familiarity with the rest of the Intercity was a comfort Monday at the Bloomington-Normal Girls Softball Association All-Star Game.

“When I saw the roster of the players I was honored to coach tonight, the hardest part was trying to get everybody in and figure out who to put on the field,” Schermann said. “I could have put any combination out there.”

The Intercity all-stars totaled 20 hits in eight times at bat during a 13-2 victory over the Area at Champion Fields to extend its margin in the all-time series to 16-12-1.

“They definitely showcased their skills and showed pride in their school by wearing their high school uniform one last time,” said Schermann.

The Intercity wasted no time taking a lead in the bottom of the first.

Elyssa Stenger and Emily York of Central Catholic both singled, a double from University High’s Lauryn Blemler drove in Stenger and courtesy runner Annika Brown of Normal Community scored on a ground out from Normal West’s Katie Poehlman. Emily Branson of West singled to score Blemler and give the Intercity a 3-0 lead.

The Intercity added two in the second as Emily Kobel singled home West teammate Eden Pressburger and Kobel crossed the plate as Stenger grounded out.

The Area pulled within 5-1 in the third. Kyla Birky of Olympia reached on an infield single, Fisher’s Kallie Evans laid down a bunt single and Birky scored on a sacrifice fly from Heyworth’s Bailey Brooks.

York struck out four while pitching the first three innings and was 3-for-3 at the plate to earn Most Valuable Player honors for the Intercity.

“It was pretty fun. I had a good time,” York said. “I went to Hudson so it was good to catch up with some of the girls I went to school with there. We didn’t play the best in our Intercity games, but it was nice to come back here and be with them.”

Emma Conover of NCHS doubled in Branson in the third, and the Intercity extended its advantage to 8-1 on doubles from Poehlman and Branson and a single by Brown.

The Intercity batted around and scored five times in the sixth.

NCHS’ Carlie Russell lined a two-run triple to right, Brandon brought home a run with a sacrifice fly, Brown tripled in a run and Adie Wait of Central Catholic chased home the final tally with a single.

“It was just a great experience getting to play one last time for my high school but also with all the other Intercity girls,” said Brown, who had three hits in as many at-bats. “It felt really good to put the Normal Community jersey back on, and it felt good to get some hits and perform pretty well.”

U High’s Maddie Adams pitched the middle three innings, and NCHS’ Rileigh Morlock worked the final three. All three Intercity hurlers struck out four.

“It’s easy to coach when you have such a strong pitching staff,” said Schermann. “All three of them did an outstanding job.”

Salt Fork’s Kendyl Hart blasted a solo home run to left field for the final Area run and was named her team’s MVP.

Area coach Courtney Hoffman of Olympia enjoyed coaching Spartans Taylor Huffington, Lexy Douglas and Birky one final time.

“It was one last time to joke in the dugout, especially when you end your season like most teams do with a loss and it’s heartbreaking,” Hoffman said. “Those three seniors I’ve had for four years. We were laughing and joking just like we never missed a beat. It was fun.”

Photos: Intercity vs. Area all-star softball game at Champion Fields.