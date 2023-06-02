PEORIA – The LeRoy High School softball team returned to the dugout with hope intact after a two-run Illini Bluffs first inning Friday at the Louisville Slugger Sports Complex.

When the Tigers followed with a five-run second inning, the Panthers faced a deficit they would be able to overcome in a 10-0 Illini Bluffs victory in a Class 1A State Tournament semifinal contest.

“They were in a great frame of mind. Sometimes it just isn’t your day,” LeRoy coach Doug Hageman said. “There’s no hanging our heads. We’re still proud of where we’re at. I still think we’re a good team.”

The Panthers (32-7) face Goreville at 9 a.m. Saturday in the third-place game. Illini Bluffs (25-5) guns for its third straight state championship at 11:30 a.m. against Peru St. Bede, which clipped Goreville 4-1 in the first semifinal.

LeRoy received a ringing one-out double from Morgan Fleming to left-center field in the first inning, but Tigers pitcher Cora Ellison left her there with two strikeouts to end the threat.

Illini Bluffs quickly pushed across two in the bottom of the first.

Lilly Hicks was hit by a pitch before Zoe Eeten lined a shot down the left-field line. When a diving attempt at a catch by LeRoy left fielder Lauren Bossingham was unsuccessful, the ball rolled to the fence as Eeten circled the bases for an inside-the-park home run.

Ellison bounced a ground-rule double over the left field fence, but was thrown out at the plate trying to score after an Annabelle Fortin single on a perfect throw from LeRoy center fielder Emily Mennenga.

The Panthers committed two errors in the second as the Tigers scored five times. Hicks, Eeten and Lexi Brinkman drove in runs for Illini Bluffs.

“We made some uncharacteristic errors. I don’t think we’ve made any errors in the postseason and we did today,” Hageman said. “That’s a good team, and they’ve been here. I felt like you could see that difference a little bit. I’m excited for tomorrow. We get a chance to play again and see if we can bounce back."

LeRoy pitcher Lilly Long was removed in favor of Haley Cox with one out in the second.

“I thought Haley Cox was outstanding,” said Hageman. “That was a really tough situation to come into. It’s probably been about a month since she’s pitched last in a game. We needed her and she did a great job giving us a chance.”

The Panthers’ best opportunity to score came in the fourth. Natalie Loy had an infield single and Laila Carr walked. With one out, Bossingham singled to right field, but Loy was caught in a rundown between third and home and eventually tagged out.

A walk to Finley Howard loaded the bases with two outs, but Ellison escaped without a run again.

Illini Bluffs brought the 10-run rule into effect in the bottom of the fifth as Anna Tibbs singled home two runs and scored on a Hicks hit.

“These girls are just something special,” said Tigers coach Lindsey Lox. “I know we’re young, and we keep thinking we’re too young. But they are really stepping it up. I am like a proud momma right ow. They are just awesome.”

Ellison allowed three hits, struck out seven and walked two in five innings.

