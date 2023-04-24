Chicago DePaul College Prep had no answers as Winnetka New Trier compiled a 14-1 victory in an Illinois high school softball matchup on April 24.
In recent action on April 18, Chicago DePaul College Prep faced off against River Forest Trinity and Winnetka New Trier took on Chicago Resurrection on April 17 at Winnetka New Trier High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.