Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Wilmette Regina Dominican's performance in a 17-1 destruction of Champaign Academy in Illinois high school softball on April 18.

In recent action on April 14, Champaign Academy faced off against Chicago Latin and Wilmette Regina Dominican took on Chicago Northside on April 13 at Chicago Northside College Preparatory High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.