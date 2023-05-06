Wilmette Loyola had its hands full but finally brushed off Chicago Mother Mcauley 8-5 in Illinois high school softball on May 6.
In recent action on May 2, Chicago Mother Mcauley faced off against Chicago Resurrection and Chicago Mother Mcauley took on Wilmette Loyola on April 24 at Wilmette Loyola Academy.
