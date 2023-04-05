Westville surfed the tension to ride to a 3-2 win over Mahomet-Seymour at Mahomet-Seymour High on April 5 in Illinois softball action.

In recent action on March 30, Mahomet-Seymour faced off against Bloomington and Westville took on Champaign Centennial on March 30 at Champaign Centennial High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.