An electrician would've been needed to get Villa Grove on the scoreboard because Westville wouldn't allow it in a 1-0 shutout during this Illinois softball game.

In recent action on April 3, Villa Grove faced off against Toledo Cumberland and Westville took on Watseka on April 6 at Watseka High School.

