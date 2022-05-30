Watch now: Newark scores unearned run to slip past Heyworth softball; Krause leads Pontiac to Class 2A semifinals

BLOOMINGTON — Emma Slayback did her job. The Heyworth junior gave up only two hits and one unearned run in Monday's Class 1A Illinois Wesleyan Softball Super-Sectional at Inspiration Field.

Usually that would have been enough to get the Hornets to the state finals. However, Newark's deep stable of pitchers silenced Heyworth's bats.

Kodi Rizzo and Kaitlyn Schofield combined for a one-hitter with 17 strikeouts to lift the Lady Norsemen to a 1-0 victory against Heyworth.

"It was an awesome game, win or lose," said Heyworth coach JJ Slayback, who is Emma's father. "Their pitchers have a higher velocity than we've seen most of the year outside of a couple of girls. But our girls hung in there. They had some good at-bats. We had a couple runners on second base."

Heyworth ended with a 20-9 record. Newark (31-3-1) advanced to Friday's 10 a.m. semifinal game against defending state champion Illini Bluffs at Peoria's Louisville Slugger Complex.

Emily Phillips got the Hornets' lone hit in the fifth on a short fly to center. At that point, Newark coach Tim Schofield took out Kodi Izzo, who had struck out 11, and brought in his daughter, Kaitlyn.

"It's 90 degrees. We haven't pitched in this stuff," said Tim Schofield. "We had the one week where it was warm. We got a couple games in that week and were kind of used to it, but I told her (Izzo) to let me know. The inning before I could tell she was running out of gas."

Ava Riddle walked and a wild pitch moved runners to second and third before Kaitlyn Schofield got a strikeout to end Heyworth's threat.

The Hornets' Bailey Brooks walked to lead off the sixth and moved to second on a wild pitch before also being stranded.

"We don't score a lot of runs. We're battle tested," said JJ Slayback. "We thought we had a chance to the very end."

Emma Slayback said it wasn't a lack of effort on Heyworth's part.

"I feel we've seen faster (pitchers), but sometimes we struggle to get our bats going. Today was just one of those days," she said. "We put our whole heart and soul into it, and they came out on top."

Newark's only run came in the fourth. Rizzo reached on a one-out error, which was one of four Heyworth committed, and scored from first on Taylor Kruser's bloop two-out single to right.

"Those guys did a really good job over there. Their pitcher was tough," said Tim Schofield, as Slayback struck out seven. "We had two hits. I was definitely impressed with them."

JJ Slayback said his team was "underrated" all year.

"The ICA (Illinois Coaches Association) never ranked us the entire year and we were a third seed in our regional," he said. "We made it all the way here and it's great for our program. It's just been amazing."

Emma Slayback remembered seeing her sister, Adyson, pitch the Hornets to fourth place in the 2017 Class 1A State Tournament.

"Heyworth softball, we've always been pretty strong. I didn't expect anything less from this group of girls," she said. "I'm just so proud of this team all around. I'm going to miss the seniors so much."

Krause lifts Pontiac

Freshman Elena Krause struck out 19 and threw a three-hitter as Pontiac blanked Montini, 3-0, in the Class 2A Olivet Nazarene Super-Sectional at Bourbonnais.

The Indians (27-7-1) advanced to the state finals for the first time and face defending champion Rockridge at 3 p.m. Friday in a semifinal game at the Louisville Slugger Complex in Peoria.

"Elena pitched a phenomenal game on the mound, having the confidence in her defense behind her, letting them make plays when they needed to," said Pontiac coach Nicole Hayner.

Krause, Bailey Masching and Rylee Zimmerman drove in runs in the bottom of the third to stake Pontiac to a 3-0 lead. Krause also had two of the Indians' six hits.

"We played Pontiac softball. We had a huge third inning of manufacturing runs," said Hayner. "We got a runner on, got them over and got them in."

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @Pg_Benson

