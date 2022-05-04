Watch now: Another Krause in the circle giving Pontiac's softball team hopes of long state tourney run

PONTIAC — Pontiac High School freshman pitcher Elena Krause knew there would be instant comparisons this softball season to her older sister, Regan.

While Regan Krause is doing well as a sophomore for Stanford, her younger sister has the Indians hoping to make a deep run in the Class 2A State Tournament later this month.

Elena Krause has compiled a 9-2 record with a 1.32 earned run average for the Indians, who are No. 12 in the Illinois Coaches Association Class 2A state rankings. She has struck out 122 in 70 innings.

"It's hard to fill her shoes. I guess I'm just trying to play like me and not like her," said Elena Krause. "I try not to compare myself to her too much because I know we're both capable of the same amount of stuff. She worked extremely hard and I'm trying to work like she did."

Krause is part of a young group that has helped Pontiac to a 16-6-1 record and 7-2 mark in the tough Illini Prairie Conference. The Indians trail only No. 3-ranked Olympia, which beat Pontiac, 2-0, on April 19, and No. 5 Tolono Unity, which topped the Indians, 9-3, on Tuesday.

The Indians came back from the Olympia defeat by going 4-0 and winning the Panther Invitational in Washington against a loaded field.

"It boosted our confidence a lot and proved that we can compete with good teams," said Pontiac sophomore Bailey Masching, who leads the team with 28 RBIs.

The Indians nearly made the Class 3A state finals in 2019 with Regan Krause leading the way. But after winning the school's second-ever sectional title, Pontiac fell in the super-sectional to Kankakee Bishop McNamara and ended with a school-best 31 victories.

Hopes were high for a state trip the next season. Then came the COVID-19 pandemic, which wiped out the whole season.

Pontiac head coach Nicole Hayner knew the addition of Elena Krause this season would have her team positioned for another state tourney run.

"She knows she has big shoes to fill following her sister. That's a challenge for her she's willing to accept," said Hayner. "Every person on this team has something that they can improve on every day and she takes that with pride. She knows she's going to get better each day and each season."

Pontiac figures to be heard from a lot in the next couple seasons.

Sophomore centerfield Maddie Gourley is the Indians' leading hitter with a gaudy .606 average. Krause also is a potent bat thanks to a .521 average.

"We're young and inexperienced in a lot of positions, but we've continued to build on the tradition of our program of doing the little things the right way, working hard day in and day out and doing the best they can," said Hayner.

"That's putting the ball in play, moving runners over and getting them into that plate. Defensively we've worked hard of keeping the ball in front and backing up our pitchers when the ball gets in play. It really comes down to the little things and working together as a team."

Gourley believes Pontiac has been making progress throughout the season, but there's still more the Indians can do.

"At the beginning of the season we already had high expectations having a good pitcher come in," she said. "We didn't have that much pitching and people had to step up last year. Coming into this year we have high expectations. Toward the end of the year I think we'll make a run for it."

Pontiac does have some seniors it can count on to counteract its younger stars.

Catcher Rylie Zimmerman (23 RBI), third baseman Samantha Johns (14 RBI) and second baseman Brooke Fox (.280) provide plenty of experience. The team's other senior, Cameron Trost, is out with a knee injury.

The Indians, who earned a No. 1 seed in the Class 2A Herscher Sectional announced this week, aren't trying to look too far ahead.

"We're focused on winning and getting better now, too, and being at our prime when we're in the postseason," said Masching.

Winning Washington's tournament — beating Barrington (Class 4A No. 8), United Township, Washington (Class 3A No. 6) and Williamsville — gave the Indians plenty of confidence.

"We toughened up our schedule purposely like that to see big, high quality teams over there," said Hayner. "A lot of times in some seasons it might be (us saying), 'That's the team we want to be and team we want to look like.' This year we were the team everyone else was talking about."

Hayner said the Krause sisters, whose mother Amy (Johns) was a standout pitcher at Illinois State, are "two completely different individuals." While they have the same instincts on the field, Hayner said Elena is someone who often leads the team in cheers from the dugout.

Elena Krause said her pitching style is different than her sister.

"I feel I'm more wild in speed and she's more spin, focus and precision," said Elena. "I think I'll get the wildness down, hopefully."

In case Pontiac opponents are looking ahead to 2026 when they finally won't have to face a Krause in the circle, think again. Regan and Elena have a younger sister, Courtney, in the fifth grade.

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @Pg_Benson

