Watch now: Annika Brown, Lindsey DeRoeck lift Normal Community into undisputed Big 12 softball lead

NORMAL — Home runs aren't a common occurrence for Normal Community junior Annika Brown.

When Brown has cleared the fences this season, though, she has made them count in a big way.

Brown's two-run homer in the fifth inning Wednesday rejuvenated the Iron, who trailed Normal West, 3-0, in a battle for the Big 12 Conference softball lead. An inning later, Brown delivered a two-out single that drove home the winning run in NCHS' 4-3 win at Maxwell Park.

"I was thinking rise ball and leaving it up in the zone. That's what I hit best," said Brown, whose only other homer came in a 3-2 win against Bloomington. "I was thinking her (West pitcher Rileigh Morlock) to make a mistake and see what I could do with it. I wasn't really thinking hit a home run, I never do, but it happens sometimes."

The win left NCHS (12-6 overall) the lone undefeated team in the Big 12 at 5-0. West (11-4-1) dropped to 4-1 in the league.

"They've had our number for the last couple years," said NCHS head coach Steve Hassel. "This is a really nice win."

Here are four other takeaways from the Iron's comeback victory.

DeRoeck regroups

West broke a scoreless tie with three runs in the fourth against NCHS senior pitcher Lindsey DeRoeck.

But DeRoeck (8-2) didn't give the Wildcats a chance after that and retired the last eight batters she faced. She allowed three hits while walking three and striking out seven.

"At that point (trailing 3-0) I knew I couldn't do it by myself," said DeRoeck. "I had to trust the eight other girls in the lineup and trust their hits because you really can't win a game without hitting anyway. If it was 4-0 or 4-3, we still hit the ball."

Hassel liked the way DeRoeck battled back from the three-run fourth.

"She was really in the zone and made big pitches at big times," he said. "That was impressive."

Strange play

After Emma Conover's single drove in Carson Damery to tie the score following Brown's homer, Carlie Russell appeared to give NCHS a 5-3 lead with a two-out single that brought in a pair.

However, umpires told Hassel the ball clipped the heels of Conover, who was running at first. That doesn't necessarily stop the play, but Hassel said he was told it didn't allow West second baseman Emily Kobel a chance to field the ball and ruled Russell out.

"It absolutely was past the first baseman and the second baseman had zero chance of catching it," said Hassel.

The Iron didn't let it bother them.

"You have to turn the page," said DeRoeck. "Defense versus offense."

Iron recovery

After starting the season with three losses, the Iron have won 12 of their last 15 games heading into Friday's 4:30 p.m. nonconference home game against University High.

"We've steadily gotten better and I think we've really gotten better defensively at all positions, outfield and infield," said Hassel. "There are 15 girls on this team and everybody contributes in some way, shape and form. You could feel the energy in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings."

Conover provided the game's web gem when she caught a sinking liner off Morlock's bat in right field with two outs in the sixth.

So how was NCHS able to shake off its slow start?

"Coach Hassel told us a story about the 2001 team that won the state championship," said DeRoeck. "They lost their first game and never lost again. We had to channel that mindset, even though we lost three, we had to keep pushing because it's a long season."

West short-handed

The Wildcats didn't have the services of third baseman and clean-up hitter Emily Branson.

"No excuses, but that's one of our big bats out of the lineup," said West head coach April Schermann. "We could have used her today, but we went with what we had. Normal Community played a great game and battled us all the way to the end."

Claire Post and Morlock drove in runs with doubles while Katie Poehlman had a sacrifice fly in the fourth for the Wildcats.

However, the Wildcats only had three baserunners in the other six innings. Morlock (9-3-1) gave up eight hits with two walks and nine strikeouts.

"You either win or you learn. We learned we have to find ways offensively to produce runs. Today we didn't," said Schermann. "The other thing is not worrying about the scoreboard until the end of the game. Part way through we acted like we were losing, and that did not help us."

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @Pg_Benson

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.