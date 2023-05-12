Villa Grove eventually plied victory away from Champaign Central 4-2 for an Illinois high school softball victory on May 12.

In recent action on May 8, Champaign Central faced off against Normal West and Villa Grove took on Argenta-Oreana on May 1 at Villa Grove High School.

