Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Villa Grove prevailed over Toledo Cumberland 5-2 in an Illinois high school softball matchup.

In recent action on March 30, Toledo Cumberland faced off against Charleston and Villa Grove took on Casey-Westfield on March 29 at Casey-Westfield High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.