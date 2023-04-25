Villa Grove showed its poise to outlast a game Tuscola squad for a 6-4 victory in Illinois high school softball action on April 25.
In recent action on April 18, Tuscola faced off against Teutopolis and Villa Grove took on Broadlands Heritage on April 19 at Broadlands Heritage High School.
