A suffocating defense helped Tolono Unity handle Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central 1-0 in an Illinois high school softball matchup on May 5.
In recent action on May 1, Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central faced off against Fairbury Prairie Central and Tolono Unity took on Quincy Notre Dame on April 29 at Tolono Unity High School.
