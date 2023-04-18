Chicago Whitney Young's defense throttled Chicago Northside, resulting in a 15-0 shutout for an Illinois high school softball victory on April 18.
In recent action on April 13, Chicago Northside faced off against Wilmette Regina Dominican and Chicago Whitney Young took on Oak Park Fenwick on April 14 at Oak Park Fenwick High School.
