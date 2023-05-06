Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Tuscola broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 15-4 explosion on Benton in an Illinois high school softball matchup on May 6.

In recent action on May 2, Tuscola faced off against Decatur St Teresa.

