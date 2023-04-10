Tremont swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Deer Creek-Mackinaw 10-1 for an Illinois high school softball victory on April 10.

In recent action on March 30, Deer Creek-Mackinaw faced off against Glasford Illini Bluffs and Tremont took on Glasford Illini Bluffs on April 6 at Glasford Illini Bluffs High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.