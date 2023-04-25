It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Effingham St. Anthony will take its 8-5 victory over Tolono Unity in an Illinois high school softball matchup on April 25.
In recent action on April 21, Tolono Unity faced off against Fairbury Prairie Central and Effingham St Anthony took on Monticello on April 14 at Monticello High School.
