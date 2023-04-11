Chicago ITW David Speer dumped Chicago Jones 8-4 in an Illinois high school softball matchup.
In recent action on April 1, Chicago Jones faced off against Melrose Park Walther Christian and Chicago ITW David Speer took on Chicago Payton on March 31 at Chicago Payton College Prep.
