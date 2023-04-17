Defense dominated as Tolono Unity pitched a 1-0 shutout of Bloomington Central Catholic in an Illinois high school softball matchup.
In recent action on April 10, Bloomington Central Catholic faced off against Fairbury Prairie Central and Tolono Unity took on Bethany Okaw Valley on April 11 at Bethany Okaw Valley High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.