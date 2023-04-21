Tolono Unity flexed its muscle and floored Fairbury Prairie Central 14-4 in an Illinois high school softball matchup on April 21.
In recent action on April 17, Fairbury Prairie Central faced off against St Joseph-Ogden and Tolono Unity took on Paris on April 14 at Paris High School.
