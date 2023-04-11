Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Tolono Unity broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 11-1 explosion on Bethany Okaw Valley at Bethany Okaw Valley High on April 11 in Illinois softball action.

In recent action on March 30, Bethany Okaw Valley faced off against Farina South Central.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.