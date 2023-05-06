A tight-knit tilt turned in Tolono Unity's direction just enough to squeeze past Newton 3-2 for an Illinois high school softball victory on May 6.
Recently on April 29, Tolono Unity squared off with Quincy Notre Dame in a softball game.
