Toledo Cumberland's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Farmer City Blue Ridge 11-2 in Illinois high school softball action on April 10.
In recent action on April 3, Farmer City Blue Ridge faced off against Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop and Toledo Cumberland took on Villa Grove on April 3 at Toledo Cumberland High School.
