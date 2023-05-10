Le Roy stormed to a third-inning lead and cruised to a 10-4 win over Rantoul in an Illinois high school softball matchup.

In recent action on May 4, Rantoul faced off against Monticello and Le Roy took on Delavan on May 4 at Delavan High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.