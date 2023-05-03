A suffocating defense helped Streator Woodland handle Peoria Christian 16-0 in an Illinois high school softball matchup on May 3.
In recent action on April 29, Peoria Christian faced off against Rock Island Alleman and Streator Woodland took on El Paso-Gridley on April 19 at El Paso-Gridley High School.
