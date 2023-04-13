It would have taken a herculean effort for Eureka to claim this one, and Glasford Illini Bluffs wouldn't allow that in a 11-1 decision in an Illinois high school softball matchup.

In recent action on April 8, Eureka faced off against Huntley and Glasford Illini Bluffs took on Tremont on April 6 at Glasford Illini Bluffs High School.

