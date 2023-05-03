Eureka offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Lowpoint-Washburn during this 23-8 victory in Illinois high school softball action on May 3.

In recent action on April 27, Lowpoint-Washburn faced off against Dwight and Eureka took on LeRoy on April 28 at Eureka High School.

