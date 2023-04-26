Chicago Lane Tech earned a convincing 12-2 win over Chicago Lincoln Park for an Illinois high school softball victory on April 26.
In recent action on April 21, Chicago Lincoln Park faced off against Chicago De La Salle and Chicago Lane Tech took on Chicago Whitney Young on April 21 at Chicago Whitney Young High School.
