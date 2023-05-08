Chicago De La Salle handled Chicago Muchin 17-2 in an impressive showing for an Illinois high school softball victory on May 8.
In recent action on May 3, Chicago Muchin faced off against Chicago Bulls College Prep and Chicago De La Salle took on Chicago Von Steuben on May 3 at Chicago Friedrich Von Steuben Metropolitan Science Center.
