Peotone's defense was a brick wall that stopped Lisle cold, resulting in a 11-0 victory during this Illinois softball game.
In recent action on April 20, Lisle faced off against Aurora Rosary.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.