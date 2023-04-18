If a foe fails to score, you can't lose. Chicago Lincoln Park proved that in blanking Chicago Latin 16-0 in an Illinois high school softball matchup on April 18.
In recent action on April 14, Chicago Latin faced off against Champaign Academy and Chicago Lincoln Park took on Melrose Park Walther Christian on April 11 at Melrose Park Walther Christian Academy.
