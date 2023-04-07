A vice-like defensive effort helped Argenta-Oreana squeeze Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 19-0 in a shutout performance on April 7 in Illinois softball action.
In recent action on April 3, Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop faced off against Farmer City Blue Ridge and Argenta-Oreana took on Broadlands Heritage on April 3 at Broadlands Heritage High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.