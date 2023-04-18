St. Joseph-Ogden left no doubt on Tuesday, controlling Mattoon from start to finish for a 12-2 victory in an Illinois high school softball matchup.

In recent action on April 11, Mattoon faced off against Arcola and St Joseph-Ogden took on Kankakee Bishop McNamara on April 12 at St Joseph-Ogden High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.