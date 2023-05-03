Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. St. Joseph-Ogden did exactly that with a 17-2 win against Fisher at Fisher High on May 3 in Illinois softball action.
In recent action on April 27, Fisher faced off against Minonk Fieldcrest and St Joseph-Ogden took on Mahomet-Seymour on April 27 at Mahomet-Seymour High School.
