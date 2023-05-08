St. Joseph-Ogden earned its community's accolades after a 12-1 win over Tuscola at Tuscola High on May 8 in Illinois softball action.

In recent action on May 2, Tuscola faced off against Decatur St Teresa and St Joseph-Ogden took on Tolono Unity on May 4 at Tolono Unity High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.