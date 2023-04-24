If a foe fails to score, you can't lose. St. Joseph-Ogden proved that in blanking Maroa-Forsyth 18-0 in an Illinois high school softball matchup on April 24.

In recent action on April 20, Maroa-Forsyth faced off against Clinton and St Joseph-Ogden took on Mt Zion on April 19 at Mt Zion High School.

