Springfield dominated from start to finish in an imposing 18-1 win over Springfield Lanphier in an Illinois high school softball matchup on April 25.

In recent action on April 18, Springfield Lanphier faced off against Rochester and Springfield took on Normal University on April 19 at Springfield High School.

