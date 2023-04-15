Springfield showed its poise to outlast a game Pleasant Plains squad for a 3-1 victory in an Illinois high school softball matchup on April 15.

In recent action on April 11, Pleasant Plains faced off against Maroa-Forsyth and Springfield took on Springfield Southeast on April 11 at Springfield Southeast High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.