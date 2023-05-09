Chicago Payton's offense hit on all cylinders Tuesday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 16-4 win over Wilmette Regina Dominican in an Illinois high school softball matchup.

In recent action on May 5, Wilmette Regina Dominican faced off against Champaign Academy and Chicago Payton took on Chicago Taft on May 3 at Chicago Payton College Prep.

