The force was strong for Chicago Mother Mcauley as it pierced Chicago Resurrection during Saturday's 10-3 thumping in an Illinois high school softball matchup on April 15.

In recent action on April 3, Chicago Resurrection faced off against Oak Park Fenwick and Chicago Mother Mcauley took on Chicago Marist on April 10 at Chicago Mother Mcauley High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.