Skokie Niles West's offense hit on all cylinders Wednesday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 16-2 win over Chicago Von Steuben on April 26 in Illinois softball.
In recent action on April 19, Chicago Von Steuben faced off against Chicago Northside and Skokie Niles West took on Chicago DePaul on April 22 at Chicago DePaul.
