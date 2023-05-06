Skokie Niles West flexed its muscle and floored Chicago Lincoln Park 14-3 for an Illinois high school softball victory on May 6.

In recent action on April 28, Chicago Lincoln Park faced off against Chicago Taft and Skokie Niles West took on Chicago Von Steuben on April 26 at Chicago Friedrich Von Steuben Metropolitan Science Center.

