Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Skokie Niles West still prevailed 5-2 against Chicago DePaul College Prep in Illinois high school softball action on April 22.
In recent action on April 18, Chicago DePaul College Prep faced off against River Forest Trinity and Skokie Niles West took on Chicago Lane Tech on April 15 at Skokie Niles West High School.
