Watseka painted a masterpiece of offensive softball all over the canvas of Paxton-Buckley-Loda's pitching for a 19-10 win at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High on April 4 in Illinois softball action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.