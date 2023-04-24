Coal City's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Herscher 12-5 at Herscher High on April 24 in Illinois softball action.
In recent action on April 15, Herscher faced off against St Joseph-Ogden and Coal City took on Streator on April 19 at Streator High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.