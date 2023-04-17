Chicago Lane Tech showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Chicago Lake View 19-2 in an Illinois high school softball matchup on April 17.
In recent action on April 12, Chicago Lake View faced off against Chicago Taft and Chicago Lane Tech took on Chicago G. Washington on April 13 at Chicago George Washington High School.
