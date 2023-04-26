Seneca topped Coal City 6-4 in a tough tilt in an Illinois high school softball matchup on April 26.
In recent action on April 21, Coal City faced off against Joliet Catholic and Seneca took on Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central on April 22 at Seneca High School.
